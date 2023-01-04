Delhi woman stabbed by male friend after tiff; accused nabbed in Haryana

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her friend for ending friendship with him in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable. She received injuries in the incident, police said.

The accused was apprehended on Tuesday while he was returning to Delhi from Ambala, they said, adding that the incident took place on Monday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Sukhvinder Singh (22), has been arrested, the police said and added that the victim's condition was stable.

Singh and the victim had been friends for a long time but the victim ostensibly stopped talking to him after a minor argument.

On Monday, Singh called her near her house and confronted her for not talking to him. When she remained quiet, Singh stabbed her and fled, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station.

Police said the accused used to work in a call centre in Pitampura and had left the job three days ago when the woman ended friendship with her. He also switched off his mobile phone before the incident.

According to the FIR, the victim was going towards Adarsh Nagar on Monday for driving classes. Singh, meanwhile, came there and took her to a nearby street.

The accused kept asking her the reason for leaving him. He took out a sharp edge object and attacked the woman. She fell down and started screaming for help but the accused kept attacking her. Singh fled the spot when she started bleeding from the forehead and throat, it said.

Hearing the woman's cry, people gathered at the spot and took the victim to a nearby clinic. Later, she was referred to BJRM hospital, the FIR stated.

She received injuries on her ear, forehead and throat, police said.

The victim said she was friends with Singh four or five years back but her family did not like their friendship, following which she slowly started distancing herself from him. Presently they were not on talking terms, police said.

The CCTV footage of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, both of them are seen going into a lane. The footage further showed the accused attacking the woman.

"We have not checked the background of the accused yet. Our priority is to provide the best treatment to our girl. She is out of danger, but not able to speak properly. The neighbour of the victim informed her mother that she received some injuries and was taken to hospital, following which her mother reached the hospital.

"The accused also lives in the same area. They both, victim and the accused, were known to each other. The victim is a student and her father has a business," said Sunny Singh, the uncle of the victim.