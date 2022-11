Delhi women's panel seeks security for family of Chhawla gangrape victim

The DCW has issued a notice to Delhi Police to ensure security for the family of the 2012 Chhawla gangrape victim. It is also seeking legal opinion on the matter.

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted the three men sentenced to death for the gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawla area. The apex court noted that the prosecution failed to provide leading, cogent, clinching and clear evidence, including those related to DNA profiling and call detail records, against the accused.

In 2014, a trial court termed the case "rarest of rare" and awarded death penalty to the three accused. The judgment was upheld by the Delhi High Court.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said the panel was also seeking legal opinion to ascertain if an appeal could be filed against the verdict and "justice ensured". A team from the panel is also in touch with the victim's family, she said.

"I am deeply anguished by the heinous crime that was perpetrated and the trajectory of the case, which ultimately led to denial of justice to the deceased and her family. It is deeply upsetting on many levels and raises several questions on our system.

"The commission is seeking legal opinion in the matter. Meanwhile, the security of the family is an issue of concern and that is why we have issued a notice to Delhi Police to ensure the same," the women's panel chief said in a statement.

The three men were accused of abducting, raping and killing the 19-year-old woman in February 2012. Her mutilated body was found three days after she was abducted.

"The Supreme Court has expressed its displeasure over the manner in which investigation and trial was conducted and has acquitted all three accused persons, pointing out inadequate evidence and improper investigation along with certain other lapses," the statement said.

In its notice issued to Delhi Police, the commission said the matter was extremely sensitive and considering that the perpetrators were now free, high-level security must be provided to the deceased woman's immediate family members.

The commission has also sought an action taken report in the matter from the police and asked the force to indicate the level of security provided. Delhi Police has also been asked to inform the commission about other steps taken to ensure their safety and security within 48 hours.