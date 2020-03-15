Delhi's 7th COVID-19 case: Son of woman who died due to coronavirus

Delhi has recorded its seventh coronavirus case, an Italian evacuee who has been kept in isolation at the Safdarjung hospital, the health department of the city government said on Saturday.

A 69-year-old woman, the sixth coronavirus case reported in the national capital, succumbed on Friday.

Her 46-year-old son has been infected by the virus, the health department said.

The man, a resident of Rajasthan, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was kept in isolation at the Safdarjung hospital after being quarantined at an Army camp in Manesar, it said, adding that he was an evacuee from Italy.

Six passengers returned from Germany's Frankfurt on March 14 and were kept in a government quarantine facility in South district, the department said.

Till date, 1,73,814 passengers from coronavirus-hit countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance. As many as 4,511 passengers from the affected countries were screened on Saturday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired a high-level meeting with the health minister and other top government officials to review the quarantine facilities in the national capital.