Delhi's coronavirus death rate 11 times national average

Delhi is being ravaged by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the national capital reporting 3,000 new patients on Sunday evening, taking the total confirmed cases to 59,746.

The COVID-19 situation nationwide is equally grim as 15,053 new infections were recorded on Sunday, with Haryana becoming the ninth state to cross the 10,000-mark.

In Delhi, the virulence of the outbreak is alarming. The prevalence rate of COVID-19 across the country was 300 cases per million, but the disease was more widespread in the national capital, where there were 3,033 cases per million population.

As many as 67% cases or 40,082 new infections were reported in the month of June itself in Delhi.

According to economist Shamika Ravi, while India had a death rate of 9.68 per million, Delhi was reporting 112.88 deaths per million population — 11.7 times the national average.

Delhi’s neighbour Haryana reported 480 new infections on Sunday, taking its tally past the 10,000 mark to 10,223.

The state is the ninth to cross the grim landmark after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

While cases continued to surge, the number of persons recovering from the disease also recorded its steepest increase as 13,925 patients were discharged from hospitals.

According to the DH COVID-19 Tracker, the total number of confirmed cases had risen to 4,26,663, while the fatalities due to the infectious disease had touched 13,698 at 11 pm on Sunday.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to account for 60% of the total cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh (491), Telangana (546) reported their highest number of cases in a single day on Sunday.