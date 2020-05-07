Delhi's coronavirus tally inches close to 6000-mark, reports 443 new cases on May 7

COVID-19 woes are surging in Delhi with the national capital on Thursday recording the highest number of cases for a single day so far at 448.

With this, the number of cases has risen to 5,980 while one death was reported during the day, taking the total toll to 66.

On Wednesday, Delhi had reported 428 cases while on May 3, it was 427, the previous highest number of cases for a single day.

On a positive note, 389 people were discharged from hospital, the highest for a day, as the total number of recovered patients rose to 1,931. There are 3,983 patients still undergoing treatment.

This month alone, Delhi has 2,465 cases, which is 41.22% of the total cases. The first case in Delhi was reported on March 2.

On May 1, Delhi had reported 223 cases which saw an increase to 386 on May 2. The capital reported 349 cases on May 4 and 206 cases on May 5.

It also said Delhi has tested 77,234 samples so far, which includes 5,300 tests on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 69.7% (4,168) of the patients were below 50 years while the deaths among this group was just 16.67% of the 66 dead or 11 people.

In contrast, the number of patients above 60 years was the lowest at 14.95% or 894 but the fatality was the highest among them with 33 or half of those who lost the battle with Covid-19.

Among 50-59 years, there were 918 people (15.35%) but among the dead, their proportion was 33.33% or 22 people.