Delhi's Covid-19 cases fall below 10,000-mark after 19 days

Covid-19 cases fell below the 10,000 mark in the national capital on Sunday, the first time since January 4.

The latest health bulletin issued by Delhi government showed that 9,197 cases were reported in the past 24 hours in the capital which also recorded 34 deaths. The positivity rate also showed a decreasing trend at 13.32% out of 69,022 tests.

On Saturday, the capital had recorded 11,486 cases from 70,226 tests, recording a 16.36% positivity rate. Forty-five people were recorded to have died on Saturday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently said that the third wave of Covid-19 appeared to have gone past in the national capital but it is not time yet to lower the guard.

The capital had witnessed a record surge in cases with 28,867 cases registered on January 13 and the positivity rate at 30.64% on January 14 and 15. Since then, there has been a decrease in the number of cases.

This month alone, the capital has witnessed 3,33,776 Covid-19 cases.

Watch latest videos by DH here: