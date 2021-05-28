Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown to end on Monday; unlock process to begin in phased manner

Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown will end on Monday and will be eased gradually, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The test positivity rate has come down to 1.5%. About 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi, he said.

"We will begin the unlocking process. Construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind," he added.

Unlock process in Delhi to begin from May 31. Construction activities and factories to reopen from May 31: @ArvindKejriwal @DeccanHerald — Shemin (@shemin_joy) May 28, 2021

More to follow...