Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown to be eased from Monday

Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown to end on Monday; unlock process to begin in phased manner

  • May 28 2021, 13:36 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 13:36 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown will end on Monday and will be eased gradually, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The test positivity rate has come down to 1.5%. About 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi, he said.

"We will begin the unlocking process. Construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind," he added.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal

