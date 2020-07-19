Delhi's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.22 lakh

Delhi's Covid-19 tally crosses 1.22 lakh, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 19:09 ist
A health worker arranges samples for Covid-19 Rapid Antigen test, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi has recorded 1,211 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a month, and 31 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Sunday.

On June 8, the city had recorded 1,007 cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is now 1,22,793. The death toll due to the disease is 3,628, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As many as 1,03,134 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 16,031 active cases, it said.

The bulletin said that as many as 5,762 RT-PCR tests and 14,444 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,18,989 tests have been conducted till date, which is 43,104 tests per million population, it said.

The total number of Covid-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 8,819, the bulletin said.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around one per cent every day.

For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the virus in the city so far. 

The recovery rate has increased to more than 83 percent.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi

