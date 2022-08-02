Delhi's first monkeypox patient recovers, discharged

Delhi's first monkeypox patient has now been discharged, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.
"We have successfully discharged the patient who was Delhi's first case of monkeypox. The man recovered in 25 days as all symptoms waned away. He went back being very healthy and happy," Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital, Delhi told news agency ANI.
On Monday, a 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, tested positive for monkeypox, taking the total number of infected people in the country to six.
More to follow...
