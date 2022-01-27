Delhi's Hansraj college sets up cow centre amid opposition from students' body

Much to the dismay of its student body, Delhi University’s Hansraj College has opened a cow protection and research centre.

Currently, the centre, named 'Swami Dayanand Saraswati Gau-Samwardhan ewam Anusandhan Kendra,' has only one cow.

The Hansraj College unit of the CPI(M)’s Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has been against the proposal since they believe it has been made on land earmarked for a women’s hostel, considering that the college currently only has a men’s hostel.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Rama, the principal of the college, said that the role of the centre is not only to do research but also provide “pure milk and ghee” for the students and for the monthly 'havan' done on the campus.

Students' body, SFI, however, condemned the opening of such a Centre. “SFI Hansraj unconditionally condemn and protest the construction of a 'gaushala'… at the very site which was reserved for a women’s hostel whose construction has been on hold for many years now… We find it disgusting that our college administration prioritises the ‘protection and promotion’ of cows instead of struggling female students whose interests are being sidelined for such an absurd decision,” a statement by the federation read.

The principal denied the claim and stated that the land parcel was too small for a hostel. She said that they are going through formalities and waiting on approvals from the municipality as they rework the college’s master plan to accommodate a women’s hostel.

“Ours is a DAV Trust college, and its base is the Arya Samaj. In line with that tradition, we hold a 'havan' on the first day of every month, which may be attended by all teaching and non-teaching staff and students. During that (havan), we felicitate all the people who have their birthdays that month. For this, every month, we need to go to the market to buy the things that we need to offer to the flame, such as pure ghee. We can be self-sufficient now in this,” she told the publication.

The principal hopes that once the hostel reopens the cow can also provide “fresh milk and curd” for the students. Apart from that, the college is also planning to open a gobar gas plant for which it is expecting support from the Centre.

Delhi University officials are unsure if such initiatives are there in other colleges and believe that it is an initiative taken at the college’s level.

