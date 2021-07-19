Delhi's iconic All American Diner comes back as 'The Habitat Hub'

After decades of serving an extravagant menu of American meals, Delhi's oldest all-day breakfast diner, the All American Diner at the India Habitat Center reopened as the Habitat Hub on Sunday.

Its replacement has come up because the contract of Old World Hospitality, the company managing restuarants at IHC, expired, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The company also managed members-only eateries like Delhi ‘O’ Delhi and Oriental Octopus and open-to-all facilities like Eatopia (the food court). Delhi 'O' Delhi will be next in line for reopening, but it is not clear if it will reopen with a different name.

The revamp and the new opening was announced in a Facebook post by India Habitat Center. "The all-day dining resto-bar at the ground floor at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi opens its doors with a new look and name — HABITAT HUB. Imagine a chic, contemporary space with minimalistic interiors for your daily hangouts," the post read.

While the menu and staff of the iconic restaurant are likely to remain the same, it still invokes a sense of nostalgia for regulars. For nearly two decades now, the All American diner has offered a classic American meal experience from waffles to burgers and shakes.

It is yet to be seen if the 1950s theme of the American diner will be retained in its replacement. The eatery was an uncanny replica of the famously depicted American diners in pop culture.