Delhi's Indira Gandhi hospital to function as dedicated Covid-19 facility

The hospital will initially have a capacity of 250 beds which will be scaled up

  May 08 2021, 18:24 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 19:22 ist
Delhi reportedly has 22,289 hospital beds right now and only 2,451 are vacant. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi government-run Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka will start functioning as a dedicated Covid-19 facility from Saturday, an official order said.

The hospital will initially have a capacity of 250 beds which will be scaled up later, it said.

The national capital, which is witnessing a surge in Covid cases, currently has 22,289 hospital beds and only 2,451 are vacant.

"It is hereby ordered that the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka, which is a 900 bedded facility will start operations as a dedicated Covid facility w.e.f May 8, initially with a partial capacity of 250 beds, which will be scaled up gradually," the order said. 

