Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel opens for vehicular traffic

Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel opens for traffic

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2023, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 14:02 ist
Flooded Pragati Maidan tunnel in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Pragati Maidan tunnel here has been opened for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for four days due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the national capital, police said on Thursday.

With many parts of the city under water on Thursday, restrictions were imposed on vehicular movement on some roads, leading to traffic congestion including around Pragati Maidan.

Also read | Many key areas of Delhi flooded as Yamuna swells

"Pragati Maidan Tunnel is now open for vehicular traffic. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The tunnel was closed for traffic movement due to waterlogging as well for cleaning and maintenance work on Sunday, according to officials.

The traffic police on Thursday issued an advisory about the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement due to the rise in water level of the Yamuna river.

According to the advisory, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

The commuters are advised to avoid the roads and plan their journey accordingly, it said.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

Pragati Maidan
Delhi
India News
Yamuna

