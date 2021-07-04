Delhi's stadia, sports complexes to reopen without spectators from Monday

In a fresh slew of measures, stadia and sports complexes have been allowed reopen without spectators in Delhi from Monday as the national capital sees a major dip in its Covid trajectory.

Cinema, theatres, multiplexes and banquet halls will remain closed, according to the statement issued by the DDMA.

Social and political gatherings are still not permitted in the city. Auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas and amusement parks are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi, the order stated.

Metro trains and public buses are running with half their seating capacity.

The national capital recorded 86 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, and five deaths due to the disease on Saturday. The positivity rate slipped to 0.11 per cent, down from 0.13 per cent on Friday. The five new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,988, the latest bulletin said.

