Easing curbs, Delhi to reopen sports complexes, stadia

Delhi's stadia, sports complexes to reopen without spectators from Monday

Cinema, theatres, multiplexes and banquet halls will remain closed

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 04 2021, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 12:39 ist
Delhi's positivity rate slipped to 0.11 per cent on Saturday, down from 0.13 per cent on Friday. Credit: AFP Photo

In a fresh slew of measures, stadia and sports complexes have been allowed reopen without spectators in Delhi from Monday as the national capital sees a major dip in its Covid trajectory.

Cinema, theatres, multiplexes and banquet halls will remain closed, according to the statement issued by the DDMA.

Social and political gatherings are still not permitted in the city. Auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas and amusement parks are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi, the order stated.

Metro trains and public buses are running with half their seating capacity.

The national capital recorded 86 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, and five deaths due to the disease on Saturday. The positivity rate slipped to 0.11 per cent, down from 0.13 per cent on Friday. The five new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,988, the latest bulletin said.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
DDMA
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Some Chinese shun taxing careers for 'low-desire life'

Some Chinese shun taxing careers for 'low-desire life'

Eat, sleep, breathe, repeat

Eat, sleep, breathe, repeat

The snap before the bite

The snap before the bite

Tigers, bears in US zoo get Covid-19 vaccine

Tigers, bears in US zoo get Covid-19 vaccine

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's longest-serving CM

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's longest-serving CM

Forest dwellers dispossessed and deprived

Forest dwellers dispossessed and deprived

Feeding poultry insects, this project solves crises

Feeding poultry insects, this project solves crises

 