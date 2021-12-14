Deliberations on, no guidelines available for booster doses: Centre to Delhi HC

The Union government has told the Delhi High Court that its expert bodies were still deliberating on the need and justification for booster doses in its Covid-19 vaccination programme and no guidelines were so far available in this regard.

"The current priority of National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme is to cover the entire eligible population with full vaccination (i.e. two doses) and at present, there are no guidelines regarding administration of booster doses from the two expert bodies," it said.

In a written response, Deputy Director, Immunization Division in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the current knowledge about duration of immunity offered by Covid-19 vaccines in India is limited and will clearly be known over a period of time only.

The response from the government came following the High Court's query in a petition filed by Rakesh Malhotra. The High Court had on November 25 sought to know the need for administration of booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, and the timeline within which the same is proposed to be rolled out.

The government further said the epidemic of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the resulting disease has impacted India since 2020 as a new infectious disease, complete biological characteristics of which are yet unknown and under such circumstances the appropriateness or necessity of booster dose of Covid vaccine is yet to be decided.

The government also pointed out the National Technical Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) are two expert bodies working in tandem to guide the vaccination programme.

NTAGI examines the technical aspects like usage of different varieties of Covid vaccines, interval between doses, contraindications etc and recommends the same to NEGVAC, which in turn provides overall guidance and recommendations on all aspects to the Ministry.

"It is submitted that the NTAGI and NEGVAC are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to dose schedule of Covid-19 vaccines as well as the need and justification of booster doses," it said.

