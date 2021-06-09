Delimitation Commission asks J&K to share data pertaining to electorates, topography

The Delimitation Commission set up by the Central government to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir has asked the union territory administration to share data pertaining to electorates, topography and other composition at the earliest.

The Commission, headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, on Tuesday sent letters to all 20 deputy commissioners of J&K seeking details of their districts as well as the assembly constituencies within their jurisdiction at present.

Though the panel had obtained data pertaining to total electorates in the UT for analysis last year also, the fresh details could provide it further insight for delimitation of the Assembly constituencies, sources said.

The panel members haven’t visited J&K even once since it was constituted on 6 March 2020 for a period of one year initially. However, its term was extended by another year as it couldn’t complete the process apparently due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Commission is operating from its New Delhi office.

On February 18 the Commission held its first meeting with the associate members in New Delhi which was attended by two BJP MPs, but boycotted by three National Conference Parliamentarians on the ground that the party had challenged J&K Reorganisation Act-2019 in the Supreme Court under which the Commission was set up.

“The Commission is likely to call a second meeting of the associate members in New Delhi and most likely NC MPs will be part of it,” sources said.

The term of the Commission is till March 2022 but there is no bar on the panel submitting a report in advance if it is ready. The panel has to invite claims and objections from the people by putting the report in the public domain before the final report is issued.



The elections in J&K have been due since the PDP-BJP alliance fell apart in June 2018, after which the erstwhile state was brought under governor’s rule. While it was expected that polls in J&K could be held simultaneously with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission ruled that out, citing security reasons.

Just a few months after the Lok Sabha polls, J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 was brought in, mandating delimitation in the newly-carved out UT before polls could be conducted.