Delimitation Commission to arrive in Jammu and Kashmir today, speak to political parties

On day 1 of its four-day-visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Delimitation Commission will hold interactions with representatives of political parties in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the Commission members will meet the political parties in Srinagar from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm to hold talks with them on the ongoing process of redrawing of Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of six parties including the National Conference (NC) and the PDP, said no joint decision has been taken on taking part in the proceedings of the commission. The alliance left it to individual parties to decide whether they want to meet the Commission or not.

Except for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Mehbooba Mufti, all other political parties, including the NC, have already confirmed that they will meet the Delimitation Commission during its visit to the Union Territory (UT).

The panel has allotted 20 minutes to each party to put forth their views about the delimitation process in J&K. A five-member delegation of the NC, including senior leaders Abdul Raheem Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Nasir Aslam Wani and Sakina Ittoo, are meeting the visiting panel at a hotel here from 5.10 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Commission, constituted in March 2020 to redraw the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in J&K, is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and election commissioner of J&K are members of the panel, while all five Parliament Members from the UT are its associate members.

The visit of the panel assumes significance as it has come less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Jammu and Kashmir. After the meeting also attended by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it emerged that the delimitation exercise was a first step towards restoration of democratic process in the UT.

Delimitation is the act of redrawing boundaries of an Assembly or Lok Sabha seat to represent changes in population over time.