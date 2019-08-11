Delivering 16K kg rice on scooter! CBI probes FCI staff

Can one transport 16,300 kg of rice on an Activa scooter? One has to believe this if one goes by a Manipur-based transporter.

Not only this, but the transporter also delivered 9,987 kg of rice in a Maruti van, 20,791 kg of rice in a bus and another 20,671 kg of rice in a water tanker, covering a distance of around 300 km!

However, the transporter and four Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials among others are now facing the CBI heat for their claims after an enquiry has found that 2.90 lakh kg (2,901.63 quintals) worth around Rs 84.98 lakh of rice they transported in this manner did not reach the destination.

It all started when FCI officials found out that almost one-third of 9,091 quintals of rice sent despatched from Assam's Salchapra between 7 March 2016 and 23, March 2016 did not reach Koirengei in Imphal. For the rice not delivered, the transporter Johnson Keishing even raised a bill of Rs 9.71 lakh, taking the total loss to the FCI to Rs 94.69 lakh.

The transporter, Imphal-based Zenith Enterprises, was given road movement permits (RMP) for 57 trucks and records showed that the delivery of 9,091 quintals took place almost two months between 11 May 2016 and 24 May 2016. Through sworn affidavits, the transporter attributed the delay to the breakdown of trucks en-route to Koirengei.

However, according to CBI FIR registered last Friday, the delivery of 2,901.63 quintals was only on paper.

The enquiry found that the vehicles mentioned in 16 of the 57 road movement permits were "not trucks but bus, water tanker, Activa Scooter, LML Scooter, Maruti Vans, cars or vehicle numbers not registered” with concerned transport office, the FIR claimed. Also, there were no records of these vehicles crossing the Leingangpoki and Keithelmanbi police check posts.

According to the CBI, two officials each in Salchapra and Koirengei allegedly forged records to help the embezzlement. The two officials in Salchapra – Ashik Kumar Paul and Rajnish Kumar Gupta – "fraudulently" issued 16 road movement permits without loading the rice while transporter's staff L Johnson signed on these as a token of his presence at the time of loading, the FIR claimed. At Koirengei, officials Ruhini Kumar and N Sudhir Singh allegedly made false entries showing receipt of the consignments.

It was transporter's staff Soibam Surjit Singh who allegedly submitted false affidavits regarding the breakdown of the trucks en-route and transhipment by other vehicles

The CBI has registered cases under sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, falsification of accounts, criminal misconduct and corruption.