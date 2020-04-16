Delivery personnel in south Delhi likely to be screened after one of them tests COVID-19 positive

With 89 people quarantined after a pizza delivery agent tested positive for coronavirus in south Delhi, the authorities are considering clinical screening of all food delivery personnel in the area.

The 19-year-old tested positive for the virus on April 14. A total of 72 people whom he delivered pizza to have been put under home quarantine, said B M Mishra, district magistrate of South Delhi.

"In view of this incident, we are considering that all those involved in home delivery of food are put through clinical screening so that those showing symptoms are stopped from visiting homes," Mishra told PTI.

The pizza delivery agent was feeling unwell for some time alongwith a persistent cough since the third week of March. Later he approached a hospital where he was tested positive, said another official.

The 17 first line contact of the infected man, including his colleagues, have been quarantined at an institutional facility at Chhatarpur, Mishra said.

The 72 people in areas of south Delhi including pockets of Malviya Nagar and Hauz Rani have not shown any symptoms of the infection but will be tested if they do, he said.

The officials refused to share details of the people who came under contact with the infected man saying it was yet to be ascertained as to how he contracted the virus despite not having any travel history or coming in contact with any known corona positive patient.

They said the booth level teams were deputed to trace other contacts of the delivery agent.