Democracy finally won in J&K after 70 years: Shahnawaz Hussain

Stating that democracy has finally won in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 70 years, BJP leader and former union minister, Shahnawaz Hussain, Monday said that the recently concluded DDC polls in the union territory (UT) will go with the golden words in the country’s history.

“It was for the first time in the history of elections that there was not a single law and order incident. Let me announce here that democracy has finally won in J&K after a gap of 70 long years,” he said while addressing a presser, here.

Hussain, who is national spokesperson of the BJP, said that it was for the first time that such a large number of people came to contest polls. “There were long queues outside polling stations everywhere. This signifies that democracy has won in Kashmir,” he said.

He said today’s presser was held to announce that this time BJP will make a difference. “Let the DDC poll results come. Whether or not we are able to defeat others, one thing I want to make clear is that we will surely defeat Congress in J&K. Congress is a sinking ship across the country,” Hussain said.

Hussain, who travelled extensively to almost all the DDC constituencies in J&K in the past few weeks to campaign for his party, said today former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajapyee’s dream of ‘Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat and Jamhoriyat’ has come true.

He claimed the voting share of the BJP will be up given the feedback he has received from ground zero. “Gone are the days where our voting share in polls used to be 1.9% or 1.2%,” the BJP leader asserted.

Elections for the DDCs were held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19 and the counting of votes will be held on December 22.