Demolition row: AAP stages protest outside BJP HQ

The workers of the Aam Aadmi Party, in hundreds, staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters in the national capital over the issue of demolition of illegal encroachments.

The protestors raised slogans against the saffron party, just 500 m away from its headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the city.

They accused the BJP of indulging in massive corruption and collecting money from the Delhiites in the name of illegal encroachments.

To stop the protestors from moving ahead, barricades were placed on the road. Some agitators tried to climb the barricade but were immediately stopped by the police. "BJP knows now their time is up. There every leader is now trying to make money as they will be shunned out from the MC after the elections," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, who was leading the protest, said.

He said that BJP is threatening people "either to give money or be prepared to see their houses being bulldozed". "The people of Delhi are calling us daily for help," Pathak said, adding the saffron party leaders are roaming everywhere in the city.

Meanwhile, teams of South Delhi Municipal Corporation are inspecting several areas where illegal encroachment is suspected.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, who was himself inspecting the encroachments at Madanpur Khadar, said they are seeing that people have done illegal construction on several government lands. When asked for a solution, he replied, "Bulldozer".

