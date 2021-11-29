Dengue cases in Delhi this year mount to over 8,200

Dengue cases in Delhi this year mount to over 8,200; more than 6,700 reported in November alone

Nearly 1,148 fresh cased have been logged in the last one week, however, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 14:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Dengue cases in Delhi this season has jumped to over 8,200, with more than 6,700 of those being recorded in November alone, according to a civic report released on Monday.

On November 17, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

The number of cases had mounted 7,128 on November 22.

Nearly 1,148 fresh cased have been logged in the last one week, however, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 8,276 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 27.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

