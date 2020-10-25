Dengue is under control in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Dengue is under control in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

He was speaking on the 8th Sunday of '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign against the vector-borne disease

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 25 2020, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 19:53 ist
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI

Dengue is under control in Delhi like it was last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

He was speaking on the 8th Sunday of '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign against the vector-borne disease.

Kejriwal changed water from potted plants and checked other sources of stagnant water at his residence under the campaign.

The anti-dengue campaign was also supported by celebrities, including singer Shankar Mahadevan, who encouraged people to follow preventive measures against the disease.

"On the 8th Sunday of Delhi's fight against dengue, I inspected my house for accumulated water and changed it. To prevent dengue, we have to stop the breeding of mosquitoes. Just like last year, dengue is under control in Delhi. Delhi is defeating dengue for the second consecutive year," Kejriwal said in a tweet. 

The species of mosquito which causes dengue thrives in clean stagnant water. Water that deposits in pots, coolers, unused tires, vases and such sources need to be drained under the campaign. 

Mosquito breeding can be checked by adding a small layer of oil or petrol to the accumulated water and covering water tanks with lids.

The campaign encourages people to devote ten minutes at 10 am on Sundays for eight weeks to check mosquito breeding and encourages them to influence their 10 friends to follow suit.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
dengue
Shankar Mahadevan
Arvind Kejriwal
mosquito

What's Brewing

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

Dubai introduces facial recognition on public transport

Dubai introduces facial recognition on public transport

To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids

To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

 