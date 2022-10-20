UP dengue patient given juice instead of plasma, dies

Dengue patient in UP given mosambi juice instead of plasma, dies

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a probe into the incident was under way and a test report was expected soon

IANS
IANS, Prayagraj,
  • Oct 20 2022, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 19:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

In a bizarre incident, a dengue patient in Prayagraj was allegedly given sweet lime juice instead of plasma, and reportedly died.

A video exposing a fake blood bank unit from UP has gone viral on social media. To the unversed, both plasma and mosambi (sweet lime) juice 'look' similar.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a probe into the incident was under way and a test report was expected soon.

Also Read | Over 400 fresh cases of dengue in Delhi, tally rises to 937

"Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case," he said.

Meanwhile, noting the rising dengue cases, the state government has restricted all UP doctors and paramedical staff from taking leave.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation to inform the steps taken for the control and prevention of dengue. The Lucknow Bench of the court also asked the state government to inform it about the upgrade of medical facilities.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

dengue
Prayagraj
India News

What's Brewing

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 