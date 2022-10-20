Dengue patient in UP given mosambi juice instead of plasma, dies

In a bizarre incident, a dengue patient in Prayagraj was allegedly given sweet lime juice instead of plasma, and reportedly died.

A video exposing a fake blood bank unit from UP has gone viral on social media. To the unversed, both plasma and mosambi (sweet lime) juice 'look' similar.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a probe into the incident was under way and a test report was expected soon.

"Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the case," he said.

Meanwhile, noting the rising dengue cases, the state government has restricted all UP doctors and paramedical staff from taking leave.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation to inform the steps taken for the control and prevention of dengue. The Lucknow Bench of the court also asked the state government to inform it about the upgrade of medical facilities.