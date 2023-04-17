'Denied' ticket for civic polls, BJP member commits suicide in UP's Shamli

'Denied' ticket, BJP member commits suicide in UP

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Apr 17 2023, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 20:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A BJP member allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after the party denied him a ticket for the urban local body elections in Shamli district, his family members said on Monday.

Deepak Saini (26), had demanded a ticket from the BJP for the post of chairman of Kandhla Nagar Palika, but the party refused to make him its candidate.

Saini was a former member Kandhla Nagar Palika.

Also Read: Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after quitting BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls

BJP's district president of Shamli Satyendra Tomar confirmed Saini’s death.

According to the victim's family, he had consumed poison on Sunday after being refused a ticket from the BJP. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

No police case has been registered yet.

