'Denied' ticket for civic polls, BJP member commits suicide in UP's Shamli

A BJP member allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after the party denied him a ticket for the urban local body elections in Shamli district, his family members said on Monday.
Deepak Saini (26), had demanded a ticket from the BJP for the post of chairman of Kandhla Nagar Palika, but the party refused to make him its candidate.
Saini was a former member Kandhla Nagar Palika.
Also Read: Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after quitting BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls
BJP's district president of Shamli Satyendra Tomar confirmed Saini’s death.
According to the victim's family, he had consumed poison on Sunday after being refused a ticket from the BJP. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
No police case has been registered yet.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek
Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram
€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily
Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic
American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92
SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch
New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming
In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals
Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak