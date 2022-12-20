Dense fog lowers visibility in parts of Haryana, Punjab

Dense fog lowers visibility in large parts of Haryana, Punjab

Reduced visibility on roads caused vehicles to slow down, with some drivers switching on headlights

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 20 2022, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 12:41 ist
A Sikh devotee at the Golden Temple, engulfed in dense fog. Credit: PTI Photo

Dense fog on Tuesday morning reduced visibility in most parts of Haryana and Punjab, affecting traffic movement.

The fog reduced visibility in several parts of the two states including Haryana's Karnal, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Panchkula and Punjab's Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Adampur, Bathinda, Mohali and Rupnagar, according to a meteorological department official.

Reduced visibility on roads caused vehicles to slow down, with some drivers switching on headlights.

In Haryana, cold weather conditions prevailed in Narnaul, which recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Hisar settled at 6 degrees Celsius, according to a meteorological department report.

Bhiwani recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 6.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest place with the mercury settling at a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar also experienced a cold night with a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius, Ferozepur 6.3 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 5.8 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab while dense to very dense fog is likely at most places over the next 4-5 days.

