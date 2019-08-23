Dentist booked for giving instant triple talaq

A case has been registered here against a dentist for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife over dowry, police said on Friday.

Saira Bano, a resident of Mustafabad village in Muzaffarnagar area, was given instant triple talaq by her husband on April 16 after the dowry demands were not met, according to a complaint.

A case was registered against Tahir Hasan under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act at the New Mandi police station on Thursday, the police said.

The couple, who got married on December 2015, are dentists and have a clinic in Deoband town of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.