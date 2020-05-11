Desperate migrant workers turn violent at Uttar Pradesh borders

Desperate to return home, hundreds of hungry and exhausted migrant workers turned violent after being stopped by the police at Uttar Pradesh's borders with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the sources, UP and Rajasthan cops also clashed at the Bharatpur border over entry of thousands of migrant workers into UP on Sunday.

Sources said that thousands of migrant workers from UP had assembled at Bharatpur border but were allegedly prevented from entering UP by the state police. Some migrants broke the barrier and forcibly entered UP, sources said.

A few cops were also injured in the scuffle. According to another report, migrant workers indulged in heavy stone pelting on the police in Jhansi district, when the latter refused to permit their vehicle to enter the state from MP border. Four cops were injured in the stone pelting.

Around five thousand migrant workers created a ruckus and blocked the national highway in Mahoba district in UP in protest against lack of food and drinking water at the quarantine centre set-up on the MP border.

The workers wanted to proceed towards their destinations in eastern UP region as there was allegedly no food or water at the quarantine centre but were not allowed by the police.

According to the reports, migrant workers from different parts in the country continued to walk to their native villages in UP.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the migrant workers not to set off on foot or by any other mode of transport as the state government would be making arrangements to bring them back home from wherever they are.