Despite 5,017 recoveries, only 15 donate plasma in Punjab: Report

With the chatter around plasma therapy as a possible treatment for Covid-19 growing louder, states across the country have been pushing their citizens who have recovered from coronavirus to come out and donate plasma. But authorities in Punjab have been facing some hurdles.

Out of the 7,357 people who contracted Covid-19 in Punjab, 5,017 have recovered but only 15 donations for plasma have been made in the state, reported the Indian Express. Almost 400 people had been contacted by authorities for plasma donation, said the report.

“Punjabis are known for their benevolence. When it comes to donating blood, they are always at the forefront. But they are reluctant to donate plasma. We are facing this problem. Out of 400 recovered patients, only 15 have donated plasma so far,” Dr K K Talwar, former director of PGIMER and Adviser to the government on Health, Medical Education and Research told the publication.

Talwar said that the responsibility lies with the authorities as well, who have not been able to sufficiently educate people on the importance of donating plasma. A mass movement involving NGOs would have to be deployed, allowing them to debunk myths and educate people about plasma donation, he added.

There are also rumours of plasma donation quickly becoming transactional in nature, where the donor and patient unofficially negotiate a price between themselves, sometimes as high as Rs 3 lakh, as per some reports.