Despite being jailed, Atiq Ahmed murder accused Lovelesh Tiwari still active on social media

Jailed Atiq murder accused still active on social media

The posts made on Tiwari's accounts are inflammatory and hateful in nature, according to the police

IANS
IANS, Pratapgarh,
  • May 03 2023, 09:52 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 09:52 ist
Policemen attempt to apprehend an assailant who opened fire at Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed while they were being taken for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Credit: PTI File Photo

Lovelesh Tiwari, one of the accused in the murders of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, is active on social media despite being lodged in the Pratapgarh jail.

The Banda police are said to have taken serious cognisance of the contents posted on Tiwari's social media accounts over the last two weeks.

The posts are inflammatory and hateful in nature, according to the police.

One of the accounts with the name 'Maharaj Lovelesh Tiwari ChuChu' has been locked.

SP Banda Abhinandan said the police were trying to look for the person handling Tiwari's social media accounts.

Also Read | 'Nature settles scores with everyone': Yogi Adityanath after Atiq Ahmed murder

"We have started an investigation. This is serious," he said.

Tiwari is one of the three hitmen who eliminated the brothers, who were in police custody, on April 15 in Prayagraj.

One of the posts shared on April 19 asked if people supported Tiwari. The post elicited 326 votes, with 42 likes and six comments.

In another account, a picture of Tiwari with his parents was shared on April 24.

A similar picture was posted on April 19 in another profile that is locked.

On Monday, eight posts were updated in quick succession on what is said to be Tiwari's primary account. They were hateful in nature.

Officials said it appeared that others have access to Tiwari's accounts and were posting on his behalf.

Tiwari is from Banda where his family lives.

