Despite coronavirus scare, 900 athletes converge at Gulmarg

At a time when advisories are being issued within and outside the country against mass gatherings owing to the coronavirus scare, Jammu and Kashmir government went ahead to organise Khelo India’s first winter games at ski-resort Gulmarg.

According to officials, nearly 900 sportspersons from 20 states are participating in the event which will conclude on Wednesday. The event was inaugurated by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, the day J&K administration ordered closure of schools upto primary level in six districts of the Union Territory.

Voices have started emerging against the government’s decision to organise such an event at a time when advisories against mass gatherings are being issued worldwide. “At a time when major events and games are being postponed globally, in Kashmir, it is the opposite. We fail to understand why the government went ahead with winter games in Gulmarg when even schools have been closed due to coronavirus scare,” said Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) president G N Var.

“All (athletes) will be huddled in a small place with snow and cold temperature everywhere and imagine what will happen if anybody has any symptoms of this viral disease,” he questioned.

Even Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Junaid Mattu had requested the administration to avoid large gatherings given the coronavirus scare. “In view of the COVID-19 situation, I personally believe the ‘Khelo India’ sports event in Gulmarg should be canceled,” he tweeted. “I have conveyed this to the administration as well as the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu. Precautions are vital (sic).”

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija, too criticised the administration for allowing the sports event despite coronavirus threat.

“At a time when coronavirus has caused a global health crisis, J&K admin is organising a massive sports event in Gulmarg. Why should Kashmiris bear a staggering cost for showcasing normalcy?” Iltija, who uses her mother’s verified Twitter handle, said.

However, Kashmir’s divisional commissioner, Baseer Ahmad Khan, said they have ensured that all the people visiting Gulmarg are properly screened.

Sports Minster Rijiju in his speech during the inauguration of the games said that screening layers have been set up from the Srinagar airport up to the venue. “It’s all well managed. There is no need to worry,” he said.