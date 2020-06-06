Despite COVID-19 lockdown, trekkers venture out into prohibited areas in Kashmir

The trekking activities in Kashmir valley have picked up in recent days despite COVID-19 lockdown and advisories by the authorities to not venture into wildlife areas.

Reports said since the end of Ramzan late last month, the trekking activities have picked up with a large number of trekkers especially in Srinagar seen taking to woods. In Srinagar, a number of trekking expeditions were witnessed with groups scaling mighty Mahadev, the highest peak in Srinagar.

The trekkers, sources said, reach the top of the peak after starting from Dara and via Lidwas areas, which fall in the protected Dachigam National Park. Pertinently, Dara area was recently declared red zone by Srinagar administration after COVID-19 cases surfaced in the locality.

In April, J&K Wildlife authorities had issued an advisory barring the general public from venturing into woods. The advisory was issued after cases of transmission of coronavirus from humans to wild animals were reported in the USA.

Several videos and photographs of the trekking expeditions have been posted on various Facebook pages attracting other trekkers and youngsters to undertake similar expeditions in the recent days. Kashmir’s Wildlife Warden, Rashid Naqash, issued a warning to those who were promoting their wrongdoings on social media.

“The advisory prohibiting any venturing into protected areas is still in place. Not only people living around peripheries of protected areas should avoid going into wildlife areas, everyone else should refrain from such activities,” he said.

The Wildlife Warden said they have also witnessed trekking activities around the peripheries of Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary. “We have taken some steps to avoid trekking into the areas. Already the biggest trekking club of Kashmir, J&K Hiking and Mountaineering Club has put all its activities on hold due to advisory. We hope others also adhere to the advisory,” he added.