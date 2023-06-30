Detained in flats before PM's DU visit: AISA activists

'Detained inside our flats ahead of Modi's DU visit,' claim AISA activists; police deny charge

A senior Delhi Police officer, however, said no student was detained.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 15:22 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. Credit: PTI Photo

CPI-ML's student wing AISA on Friday alleged that their activists were "detained" inside their flats and were not allowed to leave while Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the varsity.

A senior Delhi Police officer, however, said no student was detained.

"Citing the PM visit as a reason, I and AISA DU Secretary Anjali have been held in detention at our flat and not allowed to go on the campus," AISA Delhi President Abhigyan said.

Also Read | Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM Modi's Delhi University visit

"We haven't been shown any warrant or order and we don't know how long they will be here," he said.

Abhigyan also shared two photos of people sitting in police uniform sitting outside their flats.

Modi visited the Delhi University to preside over the varsity's centenary celebrations. Earlier in the day, he travelled in the Delhi Metro to go to the north campus.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi University
Narendra Modi
AISA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Women protest against Manipur CM's possible resignation

Women protest against Manipur CM's possible resignation

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

 