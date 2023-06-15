Ayodhya one of top priorities of my govt: UP CM

Developing Ayodhya one of top priorities of my govt, says Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath directed police to deal with the common public, tourists, and pilgrims with sensitivity, and maintain law and order in Ayodhya.

PTI
PTI, Ayodhya,
  • Jun 15 2023, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 01:27 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: IANS Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the development of Ayodhya is one of the top priorities of his government.

The CM, who reached Ayodhya on a two-day visit to take stock of the progress in the construction of the Ram temple, remarked "The people of the country and the world are eager to see a 'Divya, Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya.' We have to ensure that every devotee/tourist visiting Ayodhya goes back with a special sense of peace, contentment and joy."

The overall development of 'Dharmanagari' Ayodhya is one of the top priorities of the government in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, an official release said quoting the CM.

Reviewing the work, he directed police to deal with the common public, tourists, and pilgrims with sensitivity, and maintain law and order in Ayodhya.

The CM visited Hanumangarhi to offer prayers and also inspected the construction work of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

"Every single project is important. It is necessary that there is mutual coordination between the departments and a coordinated action plan is developed. With inter-departmental coordination, all works should be completed with quality in a time-bound manner," he said during a review meet.

Adityanath said that a water action plan and a water balance plan should be prepared to make Ayodhya a city with a round-the-clock drinking water facility. He also lay stress on the construction of an underground sewer network in Ayodhya and its development as a solar-powered city.

The CM said since Ayodhya is a religious city, public sentiments should be respected and consumption of meat and liquor should be prohibited.

He was told that the construction of the Rampath (from Sahadatganj to Nayaghat) was 30 per cent complete and will be finished by December 31.

Adityanath said Ayodhya will soon be reckoned among world-class cities and will be the focal point of the Sanatan Dharma.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Yogi Adityanath
Ram Temple

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

 