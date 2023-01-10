DGCA seeks report from Go First after flight takes off without 55 flyers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from Go First after the airline's flight from Bengaluru forgot to board over 50 passengers at Bangalore airport on January 9.
While 53 passengers were shifted to another airline for Delhi and onward, other two flyers asked for a refund which was paid by the airline.
The incident evoked sharp reactions on Twitter where users who introduced themselves as passengers who could not board the flight – G8 116 – slammed the airline for the alleged negligence.
More to follow...
