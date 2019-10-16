DH Cartoons | PM Narendra Modi campaign

Stepping up attack on the Congress and NCP over abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dared them to declare in their manifesto that they will bring back the provisions which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing his first rally ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Modi said Jammu and Kashmir was "not just a parcel of land, but crown of India", and assured it will not take more than four months to normalise the kind of situation that prevailed there for 40 years.

