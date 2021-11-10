DH Toon | Akhilesh's perfume for sweating common man!

DH Toon | Akhilesh's perfume for sweating common man!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 10 2021, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 07:38 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched his party's perfume and termed it the "scent of socialism".

Prepared by party MLC Pammi Jain, the Samajwadi perfume is made up of 22 natural scents and lingers longer than other perfumes, the party said.

This is the first time that a political party has launched its own perfume.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party
DH Toon
Uttar Pradesh Polls
UP Elections
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

DH Toon | Akhilesh's perfume for sweating common man!

DH Toon | Akhilesh's perfume for sweating common man!

India turn to 'Hitman' Rohit for new T20 direction

India turn to 'Hitman' Rohit for new T20 direction

From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto

From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto

Climate talks struggle with economic gap among nations

Climate talks struggle with economic gap among nations

Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon

Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon

 