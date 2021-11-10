Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched his party's perfume and termed it the "scent of socialism".
Prepared by party MLC Pammi Jain, the Samajwadi perfume is made up of 22 natural scents and lingers longer than other perfumes, the party said.
This is the first time that a political party has launched its own perfume.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang
DH Toon | Akhilesh's perfume for sweating common man!
India turn to 'Hitman' Rohit for new T20 direction
From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto
Climate talks struggle with economic gap among nations
Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon