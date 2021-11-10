DH Toon | Akhilesh's 'scent of socialism'

DH Toon | Akhilesh's 'scent of socialism' for burdened common man

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 10 2021, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 05:47 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched his party's perfume and termed it the "scent of socialism".

Prepared by party MLC Pammi Jain, the Samajwadi perfume is made up of 22 natural scents and lingers longer than other perfumes, the party said.

This is the first time that a political party has launched its own perfume.

Read More

Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party
DH Toon
Uttar Pradesh Polls
UP Elections
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

