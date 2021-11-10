DH Toon | Akhilesh's 'scent of socialism' for burdened common man

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched his party's perfume and termed it the "scent of socialism".
Prepared by party MLC Pammi Jain, the Samajwadi perfume is made up of 22 natural scents and lingers longer than other perfumes, the party said.
This is the first time that a political party has launched its own perfume.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Akhilesh's 'scent of socialism'
India turn to 'Hitman' Rohit for new T20 direction
From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto
Climate talks struggle with economic gap among nations
COP26 faces familiar roadblocks on carbon market rules
Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon
The dangers of bathing in Yamuna's toxic foam
Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter
Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year
Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam