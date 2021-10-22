DH Toon | Amarinder to form new party

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Oct 22 2021, 06:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 06:39 ist

Ousted as Punjab chief minister by the Congress last month, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday night announced that he will launch a new party and hopefully enter into a "seat arrangement" with the BJP in the next year's Assembly elections if the saffron party manages to resolve the farmers' protest.

Amarinder Singh
Congress
Punjab
Indian Politics

