DH Toon | Bodies of Covid-19 victims float on Ganga?

Locals at Chausa in Bihar’s Buxar district were left horrified on Monday after they saw numerous bodies floating in the mighty Ganga.

Most of these bodies were suspected to be floating for the last 24 hours, and, as locals admit, could be of those who died due to coronavirus. The locals were scared that these bodies floating near their village could infect hundreds of villagers.

When the Buxar SDO, KK Upadhyay, visited Mahadev Ghat at Chausa to take stock of the situation, he was informed by the villagers that the bodies could be from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

