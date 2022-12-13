DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 13 2022, 06:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 06:49 ist

Despite the BJP’s stunning win in Gujarat, its defeats in Delhi civic and Himachal Assembly polls have laid bare the limitation of Brand Modi outside his home state. The AAP in Delhi and Congress in Himachal have shown that BJP’s electoral juggernaut, with Modi as its rallying force, cannot overcome anti-incumbency if countered with a well-crafted political campaign.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Narendra Modi
BJP
Himachal Pradesh

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

A look at Air India's history

A look at Air India's history

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

 