Despite the BJP’s stunning win in Gujarat, its defeats in Delhi civic and Himachal Assembly polls have laid bare the limitation of Brand Modi outside his home state. The AAP in Delhi and Congress in Himachal have shown that BJP’s electoral juggernaut, with Modi as its rallying force, cannot overcome anti-incumbency if countered with a well-crafted political campaign.
DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal
