DH Toon | Delhi fog delays flights; cold closes schools

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 10 2023, 06:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 06:13 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Monday as very dense fog reduced visibility to just 25 metres, hitting road, rail and air traffic movement, officials said. 

The cold wave spell in Delhi has been so intense that the national capital has recorded a minimum temperature lower than that of most places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for five days on the trot.

