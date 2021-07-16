DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

DH Toon | Irony drowns in the Ganga as PM hails UP's 'unprecedented' Covid handling

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 16 2021, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 07:56 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis and said the way it had controlled the second wave of the infection was “unprecedented”.

Describing the efforts of the government in combating Covid-19 as “commendable”, the Prime Minister said, “The way in which UP has controlled the second wave of corona and stopped its spread is unprecedented.”

