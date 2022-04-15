DH Toon | Modi inaugurates Museum of PMs

DH Toon | Modi inaugurates Museum of PMs

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 15 2022, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 06:40 ist

PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Museum of PMs, “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya” and bought a ticket for the museum to open to the public. He said it was a matter of pride that most PMs came from humble backgrounds.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
India News
Narendra Modi

