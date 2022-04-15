DH Toon | Modi inaugurates Museum of PMs

PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Museum of PMs, “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya” and bought a ticket for the museum to open to the public. He said it was a matter of pride that most PMs came from humble backgrounds.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight
Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love
Around the world in Iftar delicacies
First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife
In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding
Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'
Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids
Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change
IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK
When mother’s milk becomes poison…