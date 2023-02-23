DH Toon | Never too late?

Delhi on Wednesday got a Mayor two and half months after municipal polls with AAP's Shelly Oberoi convincingly defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta.
Oberoi, a 39-year-old former assistant professor, gathered 150 votes while Gupta managed 116 votes. She will be the first Mayor of the re-unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
