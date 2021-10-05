DH Toon: Union Minister Ajay Mishra 'drunk on power'

Popularly known as 'Maharaj', Union Minister Ajay Mishra, who had been embroiled in criminal cases in the past, appeared to have emerged as the 'provocateur' of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh which left eight persons, including four farmers, dead.

Mishra, who represented Lakhimpur Kheri seat in the Lok Sabha and had been inducted in the Modi government as minister of State for Home recently, had faced the wrath of the farmers in the district after he had reportedly threatened them with dire consequences if they continued to protest against the farm laws.

''Agar main apne par utar aya to inhe (farmers) gaon hi nahi jila bhi chorna par jayega'' (If I decide to show them my true power, they will have to not only leave their village but also the district), Mishra had allegedly said at a public meeting in the district a few days ago.

