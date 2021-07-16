DH Toon | Uttar Pradesh's handling of pandemic 'unprecedented', says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis and said the way it had controlled the second wave of the infection was “unprecedented”.
Describing the efforts of the government in combating Covid-19 as “commendable”, the Prime Minister said, “The way in which UP has controlled the second wave of corona and stopped its spread is unprecedented.”
