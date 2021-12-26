DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 26 2021, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 07:52 ist

As 2022 dawns and Uttar Pradesh prepares for elections, the battle is becoming less political and even less issue-based.

A new political vocabulary is emerging with slander, laced with communalism, dominating the election campaign which, at present, seems to have narrowed down to a straight fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP which has been claiming it will return to power with 300 plus seats in Uttar Pradesh, is undoubtedly becoming increasingly nervous as the countdown to the polls begins.

