As 2022 dawns and Uttar Pradesh prepares for elections, the battle is becoming less political and even less issue-based.
A new political vocabulary is emerging with slander, laced with communalism, dominating the election campaign which, at present, seems to have narrowed down to a straight fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.
The BJP which has been claiming it will return to power with 300 plus seats in Uttar Pradesh, is undoubtedly becoming increasingly nervous as the countdown to the polls begins.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!
Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake
Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd straight yr
NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part
Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?
Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open
Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats
The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers