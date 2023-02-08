Dhankhar, Opposition spar over interjections during Kharge’s speech

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Opposition MPs sparred on Wednesday as the former objected to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Adani Group issue and hate speeches among others.

Participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, Kharge accused Modi of being a “mauni baba (silent person)” when his ministers and MPs are making hate speeches and that the government was illegally favouring the Adani Group.

Dhankhar, who was on the chair, took exception to these and other remarks and said that he expected Kharge to raise the level of debate and that the platform of Parliament should be used only to say something which is in national interest.

He also asked Kharge to authenticate his remarks by tabling supporting documents of allegations raised by him, which included the BJP overthrowing Opposition governments in states by splitting parties.

Dhankhar's frequent interjections during Kharge’s speech attracted protests from Congress and other Opposition MPs, asking him to allow the Leader of Opposition to make his point and at one point telling him that the government and not him should respond to the charges made.

When Kharge alleged that the government was favouring the conglomerate, Dhankhar joined the issue saying, "I have got inputs from very senior quarters that Parliament should not be allowed to run down our transparent, accountable and robust mechanism."

Dhankhar went on to say, "We have to say from this platform only that which is in national interest". This led to demands from some Opposition MPs that he should expunge his own remarks.

Dhankhar accused Kharge of trying to give an impression that India is a country where contracts are given as a gift.

The first intervention of Dhankhar came when Kharge said Modi, who can scare others by not doing it with ministers and MPs, is acting like “mauni baba” when it comes to hate speeches by BJP MPs and ministers. Dhankhar said the comments did not suit Kharge’s stature and that he expected him not to level “juicy expressions”.

Kharge then referred to the allegations against a conglomerate in the Hindenburg Research report and accused the Prime Minister of favouring him. He said the wealth of the businessman rose from Rs 50 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 1 lakh crore in 2019 while it saw a massive jump to 12 lakh crore in the last two-and-half years.

"What magic is this?” Kharge asked but Dhankhar said, “the discourse cannot go down to this level, where allegations cannot be substantiated. I cannot allow the free fall of information.”

Attracting more opposition, the Chairman also said there would be reports from some corners and one should not rock the Parliament using it while one should believe in the country’s strength and institutions.