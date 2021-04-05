Dharamshala MC polls: Anurag Thakur for BJP's 'triple engine' govt

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said Himachal Pradesh has a double engine BJP government and appealed to the people to put in place a "third engine" by voting for the party in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation election.

"The Dharamshala Municipal Corporation was controlled by the Congress in the past five years, but they did nothing to uplift the city despite the availability of funds. There is an immediate need to increase the facilities here to attract more visitors from all over the world," he told reporters.

In the outgoing municipal corporation, the Congress has 13 corporators and the BJP four

"We want to organise World Cup match again this year in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Work will have to be done fast so that better facilities can be provided to the players and the visitors," Thakur added.

Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Finance, said there is a double engine BJP government already working in Himachal Pradesh and now "we can put a third engine here" by helping win the BJP in the municipal corporation election in Dharamshala in Kangra district.

Municipal corporation polls in Dharamshala will be held on April 7 and the results will be declared on the same day.