Dharamshala polls: Thakur bats for 'triple engine' govt

Dharamshala MC polls: Anurag Thakur for BJP's 'triple engine' govt

Municipal corporation polls in Dharamshala will be held on April 7 and the results will be declared on the same day

PTI
PTI, Dharamshala,
  • Apr 05 2021, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 18:03 ist
BJP MP Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said Himachal Pradesh has a double engine BJP government and appealed to the people to put in place a "third engine" by voting for the party in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation election.

"The Dharamshala Municipal Corporation was controlled by the Congress in the past five years, but they did nothing to uplift the city despite the availability of funds. There is an immediate need to increase the facilities here to attract more visitors from all over the world," he told reporters.

In the outgoing municipal corporation, the Congress has 13 corporators and the BJP four

"We want to organise World Cup match again this year in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Work will have to be done fast so that better facilities can be provided to the players and the visitors," Thakur added.

Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Finance, said there is a double engine BJP government already working in Himachal Pradesh and now "we can put a third engine here" by helping win the BJP in the municipal corporation election in Dharamshala in Kangra district.

Municipal corporation polls in Dharamshala will be held on April 7 and the results will be declared on the same day.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Himachal Pradesh
Anurag Thakur

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 